Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Twitter Reaction & Review: Netizens praise Ayushmann Khurrana's attempt

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's romantic-drama "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui", featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor has released in theatres today (July 9). In the film, billed as a "progressive love story", Khurrana will be seen essaying the role of a cross functional athlete. The film shows the romantic journey of Ayushmann's character doing heavy lifting in a gym and Vaani, who plays a zumba instructor. The trailer was imbued with dollops of humour and intricate emotions and the same is expected from the film.

One can easily trust Ayushmann Khurrana to bring a novel story each time he's on the screen. And he doesn't disappoint this time, too. Fans are loving Ayushmann's choice. The actor, who is credited with making offbeat content mainstream, stars in this film opposite Vaani Kapoor, who plays a trans woman. The film revolves around the topic of sex change with perfect rib-tickling comedy peppered with love and drama Here's a sampler of how netizens are reacting to the film:

Earlier, while speaking to the media, Ayushmann said he wants to be able to entertain people with a positive message. Ayushmann said: "It is hugely exciting for me to collaborate with some master storytellers who have some disruptive stories to tell and inspire audiences with. I want to tell audiences to expect the unexpected from my next four films.

The actor, who has delivered eight back-to-back theatrical hits in a row, added: "I have been fortunate enough to get some remarkable scripts ever since my debut and be part of incredible visions of powerful filmmakers wanting to make a difference to society. The storytellers of these films have some brilliant concepts that people haven't seen on screen before and that's what makes them really special for me."

Ayushmann has a packed date diary, with a number of releases lined up for his fans. He has Anubhuti Kashyap's comedy drama Doctor G co-starring Rakul Preet Singh coming up.