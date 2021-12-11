Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor's film mints Rs 3.75 cr

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's latest release 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' has raked in Rs 3.75 crore on the first day of its release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. He wrote: "#ChandigarhKareAashiqui - targeted at metro multiplexes - records better numbers in #Delhi, #NCR, #Chandigarh on Day 1a Other metros ordinary/lowa Mass circuits dulla Should catch speed at remaining metros for healthy opening weekend totala Fri a, 3.75 cr. #India biz."

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is a romantic drama, where Ayushmann plays a bodybuilder and Vaani essays the role of a zumba teacher.

The story of the film revolves around Ayushmaan's character Manvinder Munjal 'Manu', a body builder from Chandigarh, who falls in love with a zumba teacher named Maanvi. Things take a turn when he finds out that Maanvi is a transgender woman.

Recently, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about experimenting with romance as a genre on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He appeared as special guest along with co-actor Vaani Kapoor and director Abhishek Kapoor to promote their upcoming film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

During the conversation host Kapil Sharma told the audience about the variety of movies that Ayushmann has done till now. The host then asked him whether he likes to romance more on-screen or experiment.

Ayushmann said: "I am experimenting with romance. I think if there is no twist in the story, no new elements to discuss, nothing out of the ordinary that the audience hasn't watched before, if that factor is not there, then there's no fun."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.