Chak De India to Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, 7 best stories of athleticism and triumph | National Sports Day

From stadiums roaring with the roar of fans to quiet training grounds, Indian cinema has weaved fascinating stories of athleticism and triumph. An all-time favourite among audiences, sports films have the unique ability to inspire, entertain and ignite a passion for sports. As we celebrate National Sports Day, let’s revisit eight iconic Indian sports films that have left a mark on our hearts. With their compelling stories of determination, adversity and the underdog spirit, these films continue to inspire us to transcend our limits and strive for greatness.

1. Lagaan

While many directors were making action and romantic comedy dramas in 2001, Ashutosh Gowariker delivered Indian cinema’s first and most celebrated sports film ‘Lagaan’. With a unique blend of cricket, anti-colonial freedom struggle and the perseverance of common people, the film set in the fictitious community of Champaner has become a crowd favourite. Starring Aamir Khan, the film sees villagers challenge English soldiers to a cricket match to end the levy.

2. Dangal

Directed by Nitish Tiwari and starring Aamir Khan, ‘Dangal’ made a deep place in the hearts of the audience by accurately capturing the incredible journey of two of India’s best female wrestlers, Geeta and Babita Phogat. The film starts from a small village in Haryana in the 1980s and ends with the Commonwealth Games in Delhi in 2010.

3. Chak De! India

Shah Rukh Khan played the lead role in the Shimit Amin-directed sports film Chak De! India, which is regarded as a milestone in the sports genre. Starring several notable talents, the film is considered one of the most inspirational films ever made in Indian cinema as it highlights India’s national sport, hockey.

4. Toolsidas Junior

Ashutosh Gowariker's Toolsidas Junior starring Sanjay Dutt in the lead role and directed by Mridul Mahendra is the story of a thirteen-year-old boy Midi who, after watching his father, a snooker player, lose an important tournament, embarks on an impossible journey to get his father's name on the winner's board.

5. Sultan

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the engaging sports drama ‘Sultan’, starring Salman Khan in the lead role, is set in the field of professional wrestling. The film depicts the fight from the dusty lanes of Haryana, dirty wrestling grounds to quiet village homes. Due to Salman’s character development, hardships and confrontation with Anushka Sharma, the film is considered one of the best sports films in the history of Indian cinema.

6. Chandu Champion

Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Chandu Champion' directed by Kabir Khan and starring Kartik Aaryan tells the story of Murlikant Petkar's unflinching enthusiasm and his undying spirit that helped India win its first individual gold medal at the Paralympic Games in 1972.

7. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra and starring Farhan Akhtar, 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' tells the story of India's legendary athlete Milkha Singh. The film brilliantly blends the heroic exploits of Milkha Singh with the larger backdrop of India-Pakistan relations of the time, as well as his triumphs on the track.

