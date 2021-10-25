Monday, October 25, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Active COVID-19 cases in India decline to 1,67,695: Union Health Ministry
  • Punjab all-party meeting on BSF jurisdiction issue today
  • Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav to address press conference in Lucknow
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
  5. Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer OUT: Saif-Rani, Siddhant-Sharvari are up for a fun-filled ride

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer OUT: Saif-Rani, Siddhant-Sharvari are up for a fun-filled ride

Bunty Aur Babli 2: The makers on Monday shared the fun-filled trailer of the sequel starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. The film is scheduled to release on November 19.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 25, 2021 11:02 IST
Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer OUT: Saif-Rani, Siddhant-Sharvari are up for a fun-filled ride
Image Source : YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer OUT: Saif-Rani, Siddhant-Sharvari are up for a fun-filled ride

The out-and-out family entertainer Bunty Aur Babli is finally coming back with a sequel titled Bunty Aur Babli 2. While the fans were still rejoicing after the announcement, the makers on Monday cheered them a bit by sharing the much-awiated trailer. Featuring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in the lead role, the fun-filled film is all set to release on the theatres on November 19 this year. The announcement of the traielr release was made by Siddhant on Instagram through a post which was captioned, "Trailer aa gaya hai! Milte hai bade parde par Link in bio. Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November’21 #SaifAliKhan | #RaniMukerji | @pankajtripathi | @varun.v.sharma | @yrf."

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News