Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer OUT: Saif-Rani, Siddhant-Sharvari are up for a fun-filled ride

The out-and-out family entertainer Bunty Aur Babli is finally coming back with a sequel titled Bunty Aur Babli 2. While the fans were still rejoicing after the announcement, the makers on Monday cheered them a bit by sharing the much-awiated trailer. Featuring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in the lead role, the fun-filled film is all set to release on the theatres on November 19 this year. The announcement of the traielr release was made by Siddhant on Instagram through a post which was captioned, "Trailer aa gaya hai! Milte hai bade parde par Link in bio. Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November’21 #SaifAliKhan | #RaniMukerji | @pankajtripathi | @varun.v.sharma | @yrf."