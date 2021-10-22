Bunty Aur Babli 2 teaser: Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji not happy with new pair of Siddhant Chaturvedi-Sharvari

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI Bunty Aur Babli 2 poster

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji are reuniting on the screen after 12 years. They are all set to share the screen space together but there's a problem. As they prepare to reign together as Bunty and Babli, there's a new pair of Siddhant Chaturvedi-Sharvari who want to steal their thunder. The newbies also claim to be Bunty and Babli. And these Bollywood superstars are not happy about it. So much so, that they want director Varun V. Sharma and producer Aditya Chopra in their makeup rooms right away!

All this happened in the just released teaser of Bunty Aur Babli 2. Shared by YRF, the 1 minutes 26 seconds clip is a fun ride to watch and Rani and Saif are a delight to watch. Watch the teaser of Buntu Aur Babli 2 here:

"Dekhlo bhaiya aa gaye hum! Make way for the new Bunty aur Babli! TEASER OUT NOW - Link in Bio. Trailer out on 25th October. Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November," wrote Siddhant on Instagram., whereas, Sharvari tweeted, "Battisi se Chattisi ! Ek se bhale do! Con hone ko taiyaar ho?"

"Bunty Aur Babli 2" is a sequel to the 2005 hit film "Bunty Aur Babli" starring Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. The sequel also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.

The first installment ran high on humour, drama, melodrama, romance and music and was showered with love by the audience. The sequel, following up on the story, updates the formula for today's generation. "Bunty Aur Babli 2" is directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma.

The film was earlier slated to hit theatres on April 23, however, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the family entertainer 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' will now hit theatres on November 19, 2021.