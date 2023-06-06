Brijendra Kala speaks about the ban on The Kerala Story and Ajmer 92: ‘We have Censor Board’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Brijendra Kala's take on The Kerala Story & Ajmer 92.

These days there is a flood of such films in Bollywood which are related to or based on some true incident. The makers claimed the recently released 'The Kerala Story' to be a true incident. Then there was a lot of controversy over Manoj Bajpayee's film 'Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai'. At the same time, after the announcement of the film 'Ajmer 92' on the 1992 Ajmer rape case, protests started. Pertaining to this, actor Brijendra Kala has reacted.

Theatre and film artist Brijendra Kala said, "There should be no ban, no protest, we have a censor board. Those who will give a certificate and pass the film, then they will understand. Yeh, some special religions do the same, Kerala Story." See Kashmir files, see it has become a trend." Further talking about his character, Brijendra Kala said, "I play the role of a journalist's father in the film who reveals the case. I don't understand when TV shows or news channels show the same thing on the news. No reaction comes."

On the controversies on films, he said, "A film is made on every issue, then no one thinks about it, let's focus on such an issue. Screening should also be held for these people so that they can understand. Let the film remain entertaining." Don't get involved in propaganda and your politics."

‘The Kerala Story’ is a dramatic representation of the heart-breaking and gut-wrenching stories of 32000 women from Kerala who were radicalized to join the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) terrorist ranks. It is notable that many of these women from Kerala joining ISIS were converted to Islam from Hinduism and Christianity with the motive of sending them to the terrorist organization ISIS.

For the unversed, the movie was banned by the West Bengal government on May 8 featuring tensions among communities. Theatres in Tami Nadu had decided to stop the screening from May 7 onwards, citing the law-and-order situation and a poor audience turnout.

Whereas, Ajmer 92, based on true events, tells the story of the grim plight of as many as 250 girls who were trapped, molested, and blackmailed for years by caretakers of Ajmer Dargah, including many influential men in the area and Congress leaders in the city of Ajmer in Rajasthan in 1992.

