Breakup is not the end of it: Bollywood movies that cherish singlehood

Valentine's Week is dedicated to celebrating love. People propose to their partners, buy them gifts and make sure that every moment spent with them is a special one. For singles, it is the best time to reflect inwards, do some soul-searching, and fall in love with yourself all over again. While Bollywood has highly romanticised relationships and love, it has also let single characters grow and become better versions of themselves. We take a look at some of the titles that prove that being single is not that bad.

Rockstar

One of Ranbir Kapoor's best on-screen performances has been the 2011 release Rockstar. In the film, Janardan Jakhar becomes one of India's most-loved and controversial musical figures after he goes through a heartbreak. He channels his pain into songs and comes out better on the other side.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Arjun (Hrithik Roshan) is undergoing a tough breakup and the next jolt he gets is the news of his ex getting married. Instead of beating himself over it, Arjun travels to Spain with his friends and finds himself and love all over again. It's his singlehood that lets him explore what life has to offer.

Dev D

After Paro (Mahie Gill) is rejected by Dev (Abhay Deol), she is hurt. But, she moves on and marries another who loves and protects her. Her journey towards finding herself and true love is completed only when she goes through a breakup.

Queen

Rani (Kangana Ranaut) suffers heartbreak after her marriage. However, she embarks on her honeymoon solo and rediscovers her confidence.

Jab We Met

In Jab We Met, Geet's (Kareena Kapoor Khan) heartbreak leads to her finding her true self and real love. The same happens with Aditya (Shahid Kapoor).

