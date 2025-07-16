Supreme Court asks makers of 'Udaipur Files' to wait for Centre's decision on film's release SC asked the Centre's committee, which is hearing objections against the movie 'Udaipur Files', to make a decision on the film's release.

New Delhi:

Supreme Court asked makers of 'Udaipur Files' to wait for the decision of the Centre, which is scheduled to hear objections against the Vijay Raaz starrer on Wednesday. The Apex Court deferred hearing till July 21 on the release of the upcoming film 'Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder'. Moreover, SC asked the Centre's committee, which is hearing objections against the movie 'Udaipur Files', to make a decision immediately. The Supreme Court also asked the Centre's panel to hear the version of the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case.

What is the whole matter?

The crime drama thriller film 'Udaipur Files', based on the famous Kanhaiya Lal Sahu murder case of 2022, is in controversy these days. The film focuses on the same gruesome incident that shook the whole country, when Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor from Udaipur, was murdered in broad daylight. Now the matter has reached the Supreme Court as they heard the petition of the accused on Wednesday, who has opposed the release of the film.

What is the demand of the accused?

The accused has demanded from the court that the release of the film be stayed, so that the matter can remain within the scope of the judicial process and prejudice does not spread in society. The petitioners have also raised objections to the trailer and promotion of the film. On the other hand, there are mixed reactions among the public regarding the film. Some are considering it a step to expose the truth, while some are opposing it, calling it an interference in the judicial process. Now it remains to be seen what decision the Supreme Court gives.

The release date will be decided after the decision of Centre

This petition has been filed by Mohammad Javed, the 8th accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case. Mohammad Javed has argued that the release of the film should be stayed till the trial is completed. This petition to stop the release of the film will be heard along with the application filed by the producer of the film challenging the July 10 order of the Delhi High Court. In this, the release of the film was immediately stayed. The film 'Udaipur Files' is based on the Kanhaiya Lal Sahu murder case that took place in 2022. Now the Supreme Court has asked the makers of 'Udaipur Files' to wait for the decision of the Centre.

Also Read: Bhupathiraju Rajagopal Raju, Telugu actor Ravi Teja's father, dies at 90 due to age-related ailments