Latest Bollywood News September 22

Happy Sunday! From Day 2 box office collection of new releases- Prasthanam, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and The Zoya Factor to Vicky Kaushal's reaction to link-up rumours with Katrina Kaif, we have brought all latest and trending Bollywood news at one spot. As you enjoy Sunday vibes, here's a compilation of latest Bollywood stories and updates you shouldn't miss in case you want to know what's happening in an around B-town. Scroll down as you enjoy your cup of coffee or tea.