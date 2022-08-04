Brahmastra song 'Deva Deva' teaser out: Ranbir Kapoor plays with fire in enticing video | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/SONY MUSIC INDIA Brahmastra song 'Deva Deva' teaser out

Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The trailer has already piqued everyone's interest due to the movie's larger-than-life sets and cutting-edge VFX. The first song from the film, 'Kesariya,' was released recently and has already become a major hit among viewers. The makers have now released a teaser for their second song, 'Deva Deva'.

About the ‘Deva Deva’ teaser:

The teaser's striking visuals effectively capture the full essence of the movie. The teaser opens with Shiva (Ranbir) explaining the idea of light and the power it possesses to Isha (Alia). Isha quizzes Shiva about his search for light as we witness him exploring his power with fire. Ranbir's quest for light is portrayed in a really brilliant way, with the VFX skillfully integrated. The full version of the song will be out on August 8th.

About Brahmastra:

Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has been in the making for four years and is his dream project. It also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in the lead roles. The film was announced in July 2014, but it was repeatedly delayed. Now, the movie is ready. It is hailed as a distinct Bollywood film with state-of-the-art VFX and an edge-of-the-seat experience. The first part of the movie, ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva', is set to be released on September 9, 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming movies

Apart from Brahamstra, Ranbir is set to star in ‘Animal’ alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He will also feature in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The actor was last seen in Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, which tanked at the box office.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movies

Alia Bhatt turns producer with her film 'Darlings,' helmed by Jasmeet K. Reen. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah in lead roles. The film is set to be released on Netflix on August 5. Apart from Darlings, Alia will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's much anticipated film Brahmastra. The movie is scheduled for release on September 9, 2022. She also has "Takht" and "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" in her kitty.

DON'T MISS

Netizens think Aamir Khan hinted at THIS Kareena Kapoor ad with Manushi Chillar on Koffee With Karan S7| VIDEO

Be Ready! Ranveer Singh signs up for two more seasons of 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls'

Prabhas urges all to watch Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam; has best compliment for Rashmika Mandanna

Latest Bollywood News