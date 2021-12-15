Follow us on Image Source : IG/KARAN JOHAR Brahmastra motion poster out: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer to release on Sept 9, 2022 | WATCH

On Wednesday (December 15) the makers of one of the most-awaited film 'Brahmastra' had a motion poster of the film. Alia along with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji unveiled the poster at Thyagraj Stadium Complex in New Delhi. The film will hit the theatres on September 09, 2022. The multi-starrer project was slated to release in the year 2019 but got delayed to the summer of 2020 and then to December but could not hit the screens due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo was seen getting into candid conversation with each other and reminiscing the shooting days. They also interatec with the media.

Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared the motion poster. He wrote, "Bow down to the fire that's Shiva! Brahmastra Part One: Shiva - Releases in Cinemas on 09.09.2022."

Watch the motion poster here:

On Tuesday, Karan Johar made an announcement about the release date of the motion poster of the film via a short video. Sharing a 19-second-long video, Karan announced, “Our fire is about to reach your hearts. #Brahmastra motion poster out tomorrow!” The clip was shared by actor Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Ayan Mukerji.

Earlier in the day, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in the capital to seek God's blessings. Taking to Instagram, Alia posted a few pictures from her holy visit to the gurudwara. In the images, she can be seen happily striking a pose with Ayan. She looks extremely graceful in mint green ethnic suit.

"blessings.. gratitude .. light," Alia captioned the post.

Ayan Mukerji also took to Instagram and shared a picture of the script kept in front of Shivling. He wrote, "Blessing."

Ayan Mukerji-directed superhero adventure, Brahmastra, is billed as the first part in a trilogy. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Shiva while Alia Bhatt plays his love interest Isha who supports him in his quest for the all-powerful Brahmastra. The film also stars Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Brahmastra: Part One" is set to release in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, and is produced by Dharma Productions in association with Fox Star Studios.