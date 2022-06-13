Brahmastra Part I Shiva: Chiranjeevi to voice trailer of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT Brahmastra poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor

'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva's much-anticipated trailer will be released on June 15. Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi is to lend his voice for the Telugu trailer. With India's most powerful creative forces coming together, Chiranjeevi has agreed to provide his voice to Ayan Mukerji's upcoming epic movie 'Brahmstra Part 1: Shiva' trailer in Telugu. It is reported that the 'Acharya' actor has wrapped up the dubbing part for the 'Brahmasta Part 1: Shiva' trailer in Telugu.

'Brahmastra' is a three-part film franchise and the beginning of India's first original universe, the Astraverse. It is a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology but set in the modern world.

Talking about his inspiration, director Ayan Mukerji said, "'Brahmastra' is not a superhero film. It is not about a guy wearing a costume and necessarily saving people. It is just a fantasy epic story which has a lot of dramatic scope and in some way it is a fantasy version of me trying to write my modern version of something from myth. Like the scope that myth has but in a modern way. I am probably more affected by things from Indian roots by our gods and goddesses, by stories of Indian history, perhaps more than superheroes. It's a combination of influences that have affected me in this film."

The magnum opus produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, will be released theatrically on September 9, in five languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

An ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni have important roles in the movie.

'RRR' director S.S. Rajamouli presents the film in all four South Indian languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.