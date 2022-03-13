Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PRABHAS/TWITTER/TARANADARSH Box-Office: 'The Kashmir Files' shows phenomenal growth, Prabhas starrer 'Radhe Shyam' struggles on day 2

The box office this week saw a fight between the north and the south film industries with the release of Radhe Shyam and The Kashmir Files. The two films were released in theatres and are trying their best to impress the audiences. However, it seems that Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's directorial is leading ahead in terms of box office collections. The film starring Anupma Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and others managed to rake in Rs. 3.55 crores on its opening day on March 11. Interestingly, the figures on the second day have also been impressive as the film has managed to collect around 7-7.25 crore nett reaching a total of 10.50 crore nett on the second day. Speaking about Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starter, the struggle still continued and the film reportedly raked in 4.50-4.75 crore nett.

According to a report in Box Office India, "The Kashmir Files has shown growth of over 100% which is phenomenal and the opening was pretty good as well. Mumbai, Delhi and East Punjab lead but slowly the film is pushing in other areas as well and the screen count is going higher."

The report while speaking about Radhe Shyam revealed, "The Telugu version in Mumbai city has seen a crash in collections and Hyderabad also looks down heavily. The two day collections for the Hindi version will be around 9 crore nett and there is little hope that the trajectory will change on Sunday."

Coming back to the figures of day 1, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the box office figures. He tweeted, "#TheKashmirFiles springs a BIGGG SURPRISE on Day 1... Despite limited showcasing [630+ screens], the film goes from strength to strength during the course of the day... Evening and night shows EXTRAORDINARY... SOLID GROWTH on Day 2 and 3 is a surety... Fri Rs 3.55 cr. #India biz."

The film for the unversed revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and stars Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles. It has been declared tax-free in Haryana.

While for Radhe Shyam, it is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and released in Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Telugu languages. The story of the film revolves around the story of Vikramaditya, played by Prabhas, an expert palmist who can predict everything.