Box Office report Day 5: War all set to hit Rs 200 cr mark, Sye Raa still going strong

Box Office Report Day 5: War all set to hit 200 Cr mark, Sye Raa still going strong

Making full use of the extended weekend, recently released movies War and Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy are on a money run. On one hand, director Siddharth Anand's War has been minting money and is all set to join Bollywood's elite Rs 200 crore club, Telegu marvel Sye Raa has been doing great business too with a gross collection of over Rs 143 crore on the fourth day itself.

War, starring actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles has been making and breaking records since its release on October 2, 2019. War became the record holder for highest ever opening by a film in Indian cinema.

The film also gave Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the leads of the films the highest opening movies of their careers (first three opening days, to be precise) and also became the highest-grossing movie ever on a national holiday.

According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, War would've entered the Rs 200-crore club over the extended weekend:

#War#Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr. Total: ₹ 123.60 cr.#Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr, Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 5.25 cr.

Total: ₹ 128.85 cr#India biz.

⭐️ Should hit ₹ 200 cr in its *extended* Week 1. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 6, 2019

#War is firing on all cylinders at the BO... Metros, mass belt, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities - #War witnesses massive growth on Day 4 [Sat]... Will put up superb numbers today [Sun] as well... Trending better than #Bharat, which also enjoyed a 5-day *extended* weekend. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 6, 2019

#Bharat - released on Wed [#Eid] - hit ₹ 150 cr in its 5-day *extended* weekend... The #SalmanKhan film got the additional push due to #Eid festivities in its opening days... #War is expected to surpass 5-day *extended* weekend of #Bharat by a margin, despite lower screen count. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 6, 2019

Chiranjeevi's magnum opus Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy has also been doing great at the Box Office ever since it released on Gandhi Jayanti. The movie took full advantage of the extended weekend with the period drama fetching over Rs 75 crore in a span of five days, exclusively from the Telegu speaking states.

Film critic Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share the news.