Monday, October 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Box Office report Day 5: War all set to hit Rs 200 cr mark, Sye Raa still going strong

Box Office report Day 5: War all set to hit Rs 200 cr mark, Sye Raa still going strong

Almost a week into its release, War is going strong after the extended weekend and is about to enter the Rs 200-crore club. Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy has already fetched over Rs 143 crore worldwide.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2019 9:20 IST
Box Office Report Day 5: War all set to hit 200 Cr mark,

Box Office Report Day 5: War all set to hit 200 Cr mark, Sye Raa still going strong

Making full use of the extended weekend, recently released movies War and Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy are on a money run. On one hand, director Siddharth Anand's War has been minting money and is all set to join Bollywood's elite Rs 200 crore club, Telegu marvel Sye Raa has been doing great business too with a gross collection of over Rs 143 crore on the fourth day itself.

War, starring actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles has been making and breaking records since its release on October 2, 2019. War became the record holder for highest ever opening by a film in Indian cinema.

The film also gave Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the leads of the films the highest opening movies of their careers (first three opening days, to be precise) and also became the highest-grossing movie ever on a national holiday.

According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, War would've entered the Rs 200-crore club over the extended weekend: 

Chiranjeevi's magnum opus Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy has also been doing great at the Box Office ever since it released on Gandhi Jayanti. The movie took full advantage of the extended weekend with the period drama fetching over Rs 75 crore in a span of five days, exclusively from the Telegu speaking states.

Film critic Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share the news.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryRani Mukerji: There is essence of Ma Durga in Mardaani 2 Next StoryThe one where Monica, Rachel and Joey have a surprise 'Friends' reunio  