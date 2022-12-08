Box Office Report: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's Bhediya and Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero tank

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Varun Dhawan's Bhediya and Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero

Box Office Report: After a great start at the box office, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's film Bhediya is seeing a massive drop everyday. On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana-Jaideep Ahlawat An Action Hero starrer has left fans unimpressed. The comedy thriller, which released on December 2, has hardly been pulling the audience to the theatres. While Bhediya is over a week old, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film has been in cinema halls for five days. Both are witnessing major drops in their collections and are facing tough competition from Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya hit the theatres on November 25 in multiple languages. The werewolf drama, directed by Amar Kaushik, finding it hard to carve a niche for itself at Ticket windows. Also, it looks difficult for Bhediya to enter the Rs 100 crore club as its daily collection is dwindling between Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore. Reportedly, on Day 13, the film added around Rs 1.5 crore to its collection. Taking the overall total to Rs 56.13 crore.

Ayushmann-Jaideep's comedy thriller, which released on December 2, is struggling at the box office. On Day 6, December 7, An Action Hero hardly minted any money. According to trade reports, collections from mass circuits remained poor, but somewhat better business came from Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida and Chandigarh. The film doesn’t seem to be growing at the box office.

Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the high-octane thriller film stars Ayushmann in the role of an actor, Maanav, who goes to Haryana for an outdoor shoot but gets involved in an accident that turns his life upside down. The film marks Ayushmann Khurrana's first action-packed role of his career. The Dream Girl star is chased by a goon, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. The film produced by Anand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar, features special item numbers by Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi.

