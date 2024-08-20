Box Office Report: Stree 2 passes Monday test with flying colours, crosses 200 crores mark in 5 days

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB Stree 2 Box Office Report

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Stree 2' has broken another big record at the box office. The film has become the highest-grossing film of this year. The film has collected Rs 228 crore in just five days and with this, it has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024. Stree 2 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Fighter, the highest-grossing Hindi film of this year. Not only this, in terms of weekend collection, it has also surpassed Prabhas-Amitabh Bachchan's Kalki 2898 AD.

Stree 2 creates a new record

According to the report of Saccanilk, Stree 2 collected 37 crores on Monday i.e. Rakshabandhan. With this, the total domestic collection of the film has reached 228.45 crores. At the same time, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Fighter' collected 119 crores in its first weekend. Talking about the lifetime collection of Hrithik Roshan's film, it earned 338 crores worldwide at the box office and 211.71 crores at the domestic box office.

Stree 2 collected 37 crores on Rakshabandhan

'Stree 2' has also benefited a lot from Independence and Rakshabandhan. The film was released in theatres on August 15 after previews on August 14 and on the very first day of release, Stree 2 collected Rs 51.8 crore, while on Rakshabandhan, due to holidays in select parts of the country, the film earned Rs 37.00 crore. The highest occupancy was recorded in Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, Bhopal, Ahmedabad and Jaipur.

Stree 2 is the sequel of Stree released in 2018

Talking about Stree 2, it is the sequel of 'Stree' released in 2018, in which Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor along with Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee were seen in the lead roles. Stree earned 119 crores at the box office, while the sequel is making a different impact at the box office. The sequel of the film has two cameos along with the old cast, which are much talked about. These cameos are of Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, who are also likely to be seen in the next part of the film i.e. Stree 3.

