Box Office Report: Pathaan remains unaffected by Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada & Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Box Office Report: Even a month after its release, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan continues to dominate BO. The Hindi collections of the film stand at Rs 502 crore nett, which puts Pathaan just behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s (Hindi) record of over Rs 511 crore. Unlike other Bollywood releases, Pathaan stays above the Rs 1-crore mark which is rare. The film remained unaffected by new releases including Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Pathaan Box Office Collection

According to early trade reports, Pathaan earned between Rs 1.02 crore to Rs 1.05 crore on Day 30 of its run. Hence, its total collection would now stand at Rs 520.19 crore. SRK starrer had an overall 8.81 per cent Hindi occupancy on Thursday, February 23.

According to Box Office India, "Pathaan collected a solid 1 crore nett on its fourth Wednesday taking its total to 12.50 crore nett plus for the week. The new releases last Friday (Ant Man And The Wasp - Quatamania and Shehzada are now in the 1.50 crore nett range and on Friday Pathaan should be collecting better."

Shehzada Box Office Collection Day 7

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada, the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has failed to impress the audience and leave a mark at BO business. The film could not manage a stellar opening on February 17 as its first day collection was just Rs 7 crore, which is much behind Kartik's career-best opener, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

As per trade reports, the Rohit Dhawan directorial raked in Rs 1.50 crore on the seventh day at the domestic box office. Hence, its total collection now stands at around Rs 27.40 crore. Meanwhile, Shehzada had an overall 8.73 per cent Hindi occupancy on Thursday, February 23.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Collection

Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a hit in India. The film has received a thumbs up at the international box office, making it a hit worldwide. Ant-Man, starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors and others, has done business of approximately Rs 1.83 crore at the Indian box office on Day 7, February 23. With this, the total collection now stands at around Rs 34 crore.

