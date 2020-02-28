Box Office Report Day 7: Ayushmann's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot declines further

Image Source : TWITTER Box Office Report day 7: Ayushmann's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot declines further

Last Friday, Vicky Kaushal annd Ayushmann Khurraa's film (Bhoot: Part One & Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan) clashed at the ticketing counters. Ayushmann Khurrana's​ romantic comedy film had a good opening of Rs 9.5 crores at the box office considering while Vicky Kaushal's horror-genre Bhoot: Part One opened with a total of Rs.5 crores. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, as a gay couple, received good response in the first weekend but since Monday, the numbers started to decline.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr, Mon 3.87 cr, Tue 3.07 cr, Wed 2.62 cr. Total: ₹ 42.22 cr. #India biz. #SMZS".

Now, the latest report has it that the film added another Rs 2 crore on Thursday taking the total to around Rs 44 crore.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal's horror flick 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' saw a drop of around 10% on Thursday and minted around Rs 1.50 crore.The film which also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a cameo role is reported to end around Rs 24 crore.

Bhoot One is the first instalment in Dharma Productions’ horror franchise made under the banner and has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. It also starsAshutosh Rana.

