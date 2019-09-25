Entertainment news updates | September 25, 2019

Latest Bollywood news

In the latest movies and celebrities news, Priyanka Chopra is all set to return to Bollywood with The Sky Is Pink film that she co-stars with Farhan Akhtar. She has already begun the first leg of promotions in Mumbai. Yesterday, Priyanka was on the sets of Madhuri Dixit's reality show, Dance Deewane where she shot for an episode with the judges, cast and crew of the film.

