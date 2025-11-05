Private detective claims star wife with 2 kids hired her to expose husband’s affairs with younger actresses Private investigator Tanya Puri has lifted the curtain on one of Bollywood’s most secretive scandals. In a candid chat, she shared how a famous actor’s wife reached out to her after suspecting multiple affairs, and what the investigation uncovered behind the cameras.

New Delhi:

Tanya Puri works as a private detective. In her career, she has unearthed several buried cases. However, she remembers one instance prominently; it was when a popular Bollywood actor's wife reached out to her to find out about her husband's conduct.

In conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Tanya made the shocking revelation. She mentioned that a prominent star, who is the father of two children, was accused of having multiple relationships with younger actresses. His wife then hired her to investigate the matter.

Tanya Puri reveals a star wife once hired her

Tanya Puri first spoke about the many extramarital affairs in the film industry. She then revealed that the wife of a celebrity couple, who got married in the 2000s, had hired her to investigate her husband’s cheating. "I think there are lots of extramarital cases in Bollywood, but people don’t talk about it. They want to show a perfect image. I’m talking about a couple who aren’t very old, who tied the knot early 2000s. In their relationship, the husband very openly cheats, and he is involved with much young actresses. He has done 2–3 films, in which many cases of him being involved with young actresses have come out," she said.

Tanya added that although the wife was aware of her husband's affairs, she did not take action until their children became involved. She further added, "His wife also knows about this, and even their children know about it. He has two grown children in the industry. The kids are very well aware of what their father does, but in front of the cameras, they are a perfect couple. Wife is very educated, husband is a Desi Munda, and they work very well with each other in front of the camera. But behind the scenes, he has slept with a lot of women."

How was the investigation carried out?

When asked about how the actor’s wife contacted her and how the investigation was carried out, Tanya explained, "We got the case from one of the managers. The wife gave the manager the right to approach us. We investigated on the actor and realised he is involved in a lot of places. He would give a lot of things to the actresses as a favour for what they would get back to him."

