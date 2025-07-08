Bollywood clash: Which two films are releasing in theatres this Friday? Know cast, budget and plot This week, Rajkummar Rao's Maalik and Vikrant Massey's Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will compete at the box office. While one is gangster-drama, the other is a romantic genre based film.

Movie clashes at the box office are no new concept. Over the several, Bollywood has witnessed several clashes of giants at the box office. While some of these turned out to be a dent for one of the movies, in some instances, both films have performed well at the ticket counter. This Friday too, Bollywood will have a clash at the box office. However, it won't be called a 'clash of titans', but both films are led by critically acclaimed actors, hence it's safe to call it a significant one.

This week, Rajkummar Rao's Maalik and Vikrant Massey's Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will compete at the box office. Both are completely from different genres. While Rajkummar Rao starrer features Manushi Chhillar, Vikrant's film will mark the Bollywood debut of Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor.

Maalik

Rajkumar Rao, who has made the audience laugh through movies like Stree 2 and Bhool Chuk Maaf in theatres till now, will now be seen in an action avatar. His most-awaited movie, Maalik, is ready to release in theatres on July 11. In this movie, he has played the role of a notorious gangster. Also starring Manushi, Maalik is directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani. The trailer of this film was well-received by audiences.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Vikrant Massey and actress Shanaya Kapoor's most-awaited romantic movie Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is ready to hit the big screen this week. This movie will also be released in theatres on July 11. The film is written by Manasi Bagla and directed by Santosh Singh. It is produced by Manasi Bagla and Varun Bagla under Zee Studios and Mini Films.

Apart from these film, R Madhavan's OTT film Aap Jaisa Koi will also release on Netflix on the same day. The female lead of the film is Fatima Sana Shaikh, who's latest film Metro In Dino is performing well in theatres.

