Bollywood actress, who adopted two daughters at 20, set condition before businessman husband to accept them On Raveena Tandon's 53rd birthday, we're going to tell you about the actress's husband, Anil Thadani and their love story.

90s star Raveena Tandon is a well-known Bollywood actress who became an overnight sensation in 1994 with the film Mohra. But did you know that Raveena Tandon became a mother of two daughters at the age of 20. At the age of 29, she married businessman Anil Thadani in 2004.

Raveena Tandon revealed that before marrying her husband, she had set a condition: if he loved her, he would also have to love her daughters, her dogs, and her family. Yes! Raveena had two daughter before marriage, but there's a catch.

Raveena and Anil's love story

Following this, the two got married in February 2004. Raveena Tandon was born on October 26, 1972, while Anil Thadani was born on October 3, 1968, making them four years older than Raveena Tandon. The two met during a film party and later started dating. Within a short span of time, the two were engaged and later in 2004, they tied the knot.

Who is Anil Thadani?

Anil Thadani also comes from a film family. His father, Kundan Thadani, is a film producer and director, which is why Thadani is associated with the film industry. He is also the founder of AA Thadani. His net worth is estimated to be between Rs 50 and 80 crore.

Speaking of Raveena Tandon, according to GQ India, the actress's net worth is estimated to be Rs 166 crore rupees, which comes from her films, OTT projects, brand endorsements and TV appearances. Reports suggest that she charges between Rs 2 and 3 crore rupees per film. While she earns Rs 50 lakh from brand endorsements, her annual income is reported to be Rs 20 crore. She also owns a list of expensive cars, including a Jaguar and an Audi. She also owns property abroad.

Raveena had adopted two daughter

Raveena Tandon adopted her cousin's two daughters, Pooja and Chaya, in 1995 when she was just 21 years old. At the time, she was a single mother, and her decision was considered bold and progressive.

In addition to her two adopted daughters, Raveena Tandon has two children with Anil Thadani: Rasha and Ranbir Thadani. For the unversed, Rasha made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's film Azaad.

