Bollywood actress Radhika Apte to make directorial debut with action-fantasy film 'Kotya' Radhika Apte is set to make her directorial debut with the action-fantasy film Kotya, which follows the journey of a young migrant who gains superpowers to free her family from debt.

Actor Radhika Apte is set to embark on an exciting new journey as a director with her upcoming action-fantasy film, Kotya. The announcement was made during the CineV-CHD Market lineup, which also unveiled at least 22 diverse projects from a range of filmmakers.

According to a report by Variety, Kotya is a Hindi/Marathi action-fantasy film that follows the story of a young migrant sugarcane cutter who acquires superpowers after undergoing a forced medical procedure. The protagonist uses her newfound abilities to free her family from the crushing burden of debt. The film will be produced by renowned filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane.

Radhika Apte, known for her roles in critically acclaimed films such as PadMan, Andhadhun, Vikram Vedha, A Call to Spy, Kabali, and Lust Stories, has already established herself as a versatile actor. She was last seen in Sister Midnight, a BAFTA-nominated film that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Sister Midnight garnered significant attention, earning Radhika a nomination at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) for her remarkable performance.

Apart from her professional success, Radhika also celebrated a personal milestone. Recently, she welcomed a child with her husband Benedict Taylor, sharing the joyous news with her followers on social media. In a heartfelt post, she shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her newborn, marking her return to work after maternity leave.

Kotya is poised to be an exciting addition to Radhika's career, as she steps behind the camera for the first time. The film's unique storyline and Apte's directorial vision have already generated interest, with many looking forward to her debut as a filmmaker. The project is part of a robust lineup of films being showcased at the CineV-CHD Market, alongside other notable works by directors like Hansal Mehta, Nandita Das, and Shonali Bose, among others.

With her impressive track record in acting and now stepping into the director’s chair, Radhika Apte is all set to leave a significant mark in the world of cinema.