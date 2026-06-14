Birthday Special: Who is Sharvari Wagh? Know about her connection with former Maharashtra CM

New Delhi:

Sharvari Wagh was born on June 14, 1997, in Mumbai. She is the granddaughter of Manohar Joshi, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and former Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Despite hailing from such a prominent political background, she chose to stay away from politics and established a distinct identity for herself in the film industry.

On her 29th birthday, know about the actress' journey and career.

Started as an assistant director

Before becoming an actress, Sharvari worked behind the camera. She served as an assistant director between 2015 and 2018, learning the craft while working with renowned directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Luv Ranjan on films such as Bajirao Mastani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Alongside her work behind the scenes, she had been auditioning for acting roles since 2014.

Acting journey

Sharvari's first on-screen project was the web series The Forgotten Army. In this series directed by Kabir Khan, she played the character Maya alongside Sunny Kaushal. The story was based on World War II and the Indian National Army.

Bunty Aur Babli 2

She made her Bollywood debut with the Yash Raj Films production Bunty Aur Babli 2. She starred alongside Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the movie. For this film, she won the Best Debut Award at both the Filmfare and IIFA award ceremonies.

Munjya

The horror-comedy film Munjya proved to be the biggest turning point in Sharvari's career. She played the character Bela in the movie. Her performance received immense praise, and the film was a superhit at the box office.

Maharaj

Sharvari starred alongside Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, in the historical legal drama Maharaj, released on Netflix. Critics highly appreciated her serious and impactful performance in the film.

Vedaa

In the action film Vedaa, starring alongside John Abraham, Sharvari played the role of a young woman who raises her voice against caste-based discrimination in rural India. It was a highly challenging and distinct role for her.

Main Vaapas Aaunga

The partition drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali, has been released in theatres on June 12, 2026. It is a love story set against the backdrop of the Partition of India. In this film, Sharvari plays the role of Jia, who is separated from her lover Keenu (Vedang Raina) during the Partition. The film has received good reviews from critics and Sharvari has been loved for her performance.

Sharvari to appear in Alpha

Sharvari Wagh will now be seen in an action-packed avatar in the film Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol. The first poster and teaser for the movie were released recently. Alpha is a highly anticipated film from the YRF Spy Universe and is touted as India's first female-led spy-action movie. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on July 3, 2026.

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