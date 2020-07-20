Image Source : PR Birthday Special: Unmissable Naseeruddin Shah movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video before Bandish Bandits

Known for speaking out and expressing his views in public, Naseeruddin Shah’s journey from mainstream Bollywood cinema ‘Hum Paanch’ in 1980 to brilliant Bollywood thriller ‘The Tashkent Files’ in 2019 and now stepping into the digital world with Amazon Original Series Bandish Bandits has been worth cherishing. As the notable award-winning actor celebrates his 70th birthday today, here’s a treat of titles starring Naseeruddin Shah for fans to rejoice on –

Begum Jaan (2017):

Begum Jaan is the story of 11 prostitutes who refuse to part ways with their brothel and each other during the partition between India and Pakistan. Begum Jaan's brothel is looked after by Raja Sahib (Naseeruddin Shah), under whose protection, they are safe and sound. Written and directed by National Film Award-winning director Srijit Mukherji, this impactful movie can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Mid-Wicket Tales with Naseeruddin Shah (2016):

Hosted by the Veteran actor, ‘Mid-Wicket Tales with Naseeruddin Shah’ explores the many interesting untold stories of Indian cricket. With personal accounts of their experiences from cricketers like Tiger Pataudi and Bishan Singh Bedi, anecdotes from personalities like Shashi Tharoor, Charu Sharma and Sharmila Tagore, re-enactments, and trivia, it’s a must watch for all cricket lovers. Watch ‘Mid-Wicket Tales with Naseeruddin Shah’ on Amazon Prime Video.

Dedh Ishqiya (2016):

In the picturesque land of nawabs, shayari’s and courtly old-world romance, crooks Khallu and Babban (Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi) fall for Begum Para (Madhuri Dixit Nene) and the Begum's aide Muniya (Huma Qureshi) respectively.

The enthralling performance of the uncle-nephew team is sure to tickle your funny bone. The sequel is definitely better than original. This black comedy is sharp, spicy and volatile. Watch Dedh Ishquiya on Amazon Prime Video.

Foto (2007):

This super hit award winning Bollywood kids’ movie is about a 11-year-old boy living in a world of imagination and fantasy who struggles to interact with other children. When a film crew arrives in town to make a movie, the lines between reality and fantasy become blurred. Shah plays the lead actor in this beautiful comedy. Watch Foto on Amazon Prime Video.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983):

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is a tale of two friends, attempting to start-up their own photo studio and come across shady dealings, corruption and murder. They must fight to bring the guilty to light. Played brilliantly by Naseeruddin Shah and Ravi Vaswani, Vinod and Sudhir are outliers in a system that thrives entirely on blatant self-interest and horrifying corruption. This cynical satire is a universal and timeless. Watch Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro on Amazon Prime Video.

Naseeruddin Shah is soon to be seen in Amazon Original “Bandish Bandits”, a romantic musical drama. Shah plays Pandit Radhemohan Rathod in the 10-part web series due to be released on August 4, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.

