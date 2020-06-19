Bhumi Pednekar pens a heart-wrenching poem for her Sonchiriya co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

Image Source : BHUMI PEDNEKAR/ INSTAGRAM Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar says her "Sonchiriya" co-star Sushant Singh Rajput was a "supernova", in a post on Friday.

In her post, Bhumi remembered Sushant as a teacher and a friend, and thanked him for giving her an experience of a lifetime. The actress also said she will look through the telescope to find Sushant, the "youngest and brightest" up there.

"Supernova, I wake up in the morning and I think of you, I think of all our chats, your habits and moods. Then it kicks in, a pain I couldn't imagine I would feel for you. The 1st time we met, you told me you would show me the stars, In my head I wondered-ya whatever, what a cheese ball."

"Little did I know you meant every word you said. With a smile full of pride you showed it to us, This massive big black hole, your best friend, your telescope. I was like - wait ,what, really ,you got this here !!! Full of excitement, in the middle of nowhere, You jumped like child, Ready to take us all on a journey... You took us to the moon and back, I remember the moon being red then. You showed us Saturn, Jupiter and a million stars."

"All of a sudden my might came crashing down, You made me realise I was just a fractal in this pond. You challenged me to write with my left hand and narrate versus backwards... You challenged me to races and quizzes and it drove me nuts..."

"We spoke of Van Gogh, Gaudi and Descartes. We spoke of breaking patterns and creating new ones. We spoke of theories, success and life. We had debates and many fights. We listened to Beethoven and Mozart, We tried understanding their music through algorithms and charts. You spoke of Faraday, Chatelet and tried explaining me Newton's theories through Art."

"Just like that,from a Co-Star you became a teacher. You turned me into a seeker, Ready with her book and pen, Waiting for class to begin. I remember your excitement on all the questions I asked, Getting an answer from you wasn't easy, You would turn that too into a learning task. You my friend gave me an experience of a lifetime."

"You were like the emergence of a Chaos. A chaos so different and potent it's hard to explain. I know you can see the world grieving for you. There's a sense of loss everyone feels, many that met and didn't meet you. Your genius will live on with all the work you've done."

"And through that telescope I'll spot you again, It will be easy- cause you will be the youngest and the brightest amoungst many we love up there. You truly are a double slit photon, A Neutron Star. You are going to be missed Our dear SSR. #SushantSinghRajput," shared Bhumi Pednekar in her post.

