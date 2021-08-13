Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bhuj The Pride of India Twitter Reactions: Fans call Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi's film outstanding

'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sonakshi Sinha in crucial roles is undoubtedly one of the much-anticipated films of the year. The trailer set amid the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war left fans excited about its release. And today was the day when the film started streaming on the web platform Disney Plus Hostar. For those unversed, Ajay is seen playing the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of Bhuj airbase during the 1971 war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan. As soon as the film released, reactions started pouring over social media and Netizens praised the actors and called their acting 'outstanding' and 'spine chilling.'

Not just the patriotic dialogues and high-octane action sequences, people even loved the bravery of Indian soldiers as well as of 300 villagers on screen. Praising the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#OneWordReview...#Bhuj: THRILLING. Rating: Three and a half star #Bhuj is a #BigScreen, mass-appealing spectacle… Scale + Star power + Stunning visuals leave you mesmerised… The second hour - leading to the nail biting finale - is a huge plus… #AjayDevgn in terrific form. #BhujReview."

Reviewing Bhuj, a user tweeted, "It's showtime for the most awaited film of the month #BhujThePrideOfIndia Runtime : 1 hr 53 mins not 2hrs + as many pages wrote. All the best to #AjayDevgn sir,team of Bhuj and his fans." While another one wrote, "Ajay...Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes Amazing work he did again."

Look at the Twitter reactions of Bhuj here:

The film apart from the above-mentioned actors also feature actors Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk. It is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Bunny Sanghavi, Vajir Singh, Abhishek Dudhaiya.

