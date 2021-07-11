Bhuj The Pride of India teaser: Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha starrer rekindles spark of patriotism, watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAY DEVGN Bhuj The Pride of India teaser: Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha starrer rekindles the spark of patriotism, watch

Ajay Devgn on Sunday treated his fans with an exciting news as he took to social media to share the first teaser for his upcoming action film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film is based on Indo-Pak war of 1971. It traces the journey of IAF Squadron Vijay Karnik. who was in charge of the Bhuj airport, and how he re-constructed an entire IAF airbase along with the help of 300 women from a local village in Madhapar to protect our country. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Ajay Devgn wrote, “THE GREATEST BATTLE EVER FOUGHT.TRAILER OUT TOMORROW. #BhujThePrideOfIndia releasing on 13th August only on @disneyplushotstarvip #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex (sic).”

The teaser is high on action and thrill. It shares deadly strikes, missile launches, attacks on warships and more. Ajay Devgn is seen in full uniform and through him, emotions of a soldier are depicted.Sonakshi Sinha has a special dance number and Sanjay Dutt makes a mysterious appearance. A voiceover by Ajay is heard as he tells all not to mourn his death, it's martyrdom he has chosen for himself.

Presented by T-Series and Ajay Devgn Films, Bhuj: The Pride Of India is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, and Bunny Sanghavi. The film has been written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah, and Pooja Bhavoria.

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film will release on August 13, 2021 only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Watch the teaser here: