Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH 'Bhoot Police' wraps up first shoot schedule in Himachal Pradesh, heads to Mumbai for second

he makers of upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police' featuring an ensemble star cast including Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam, on Saturday announced the end of first shooting schedule in Dharamshala and will be heading to Mumbai for the second one. The film was being shot across locations in the state over the past month. The second schedule of the Pavan Kirpalani directorial will be filmed in Mumbai. Shooting is expected to commence on December 15.

"FIRST SCHEDULE ENDS... Team #BhootPolice - shooting in #Dharamshala - have completed the first schedule... Second schedule from 15 Dec 2020 in #Mumbai," trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Instagram.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, 'Bhoot Police' is being produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The makers had earlier announced that the movie will be filmed in Dharamshala, Dalhousie, and Palampur.

The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and Jaaved Jaaferi.