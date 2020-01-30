Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship latest poster: Vicky Kaushal takes you for a scary sail. Trailer out tomorrow

Vicky Kaushal shared the latest poster of Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship

Vicky Kaushal is all geared with first horror film and going by the latest posters shared by the actor, you need buckle up your seatbelts before you go on this this ' haunted ship ride'. Vicky who has done a variety of roles in his career so far will be trying out his hand in horror genre with Bhanu Pratap Singh's Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship. The actor took to his Instagram to share posters of the film and announced the trailer will be dropped tomorrow.

Sharing the poster Vicky wrote, "The seas of fear. Tune back here exactly 24 hours from now, at 10am tomorrow to set sail into the world of #Bhoot."

Soon after the actor shared another poster of the film

Vikcy started shooting for the film earlier this year in Gujrat's Alang, the largest shipbreaking yard in Asia. Bhoot also stars Bhumi Pednekar in lead role

Earlier Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal shared the first look video of the film. This film is a part of first horror franchise films by Dharma Productions. The first look teaser of the film gave a new version of Dharma's traditional music with elements of spooky and dark graphics. the normally bright and colourful logo of Dharma Productions was replaced with a creaking inscription of words on metal with disturbing background music.

Speaking to DNA, Ashish Khaitan who is also associated with the project as a producer said, "Karan [Johar] loved it. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is based on a true incident that took place in Bombay. The shooting is complete. The post-production is underway, and the film will open in cinemas on November 15 this year."