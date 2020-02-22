Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal’s horror film earns decently

Image Source : TWITTER Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship Box Office Collection Day 1

Vicky Kaushal returned to the big screen after a year with a pure horror film and left the fans shivering. The actor’s recently released film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is inspired by a real-life incident when an abandoned ship named MV Wisdom sailed into the beach in Mumbai. While Vicky has featured in only three films in the last two years, he has managed to garner a huge fanbase that was eagerly waiting for the actor to weave his magic on the big screen, after his last performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike. Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship, that released on February 21, earned Rs 5.5 crore approx. at the box office on Day 1, according to Box Office India.

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a small role. During eth promotions of eth film, Vicky Kaushal had informed that the film is pure horror film without any comedy or romance. While many don’t know that Vicky Kaushal himself is too scared to watch horror films, he confessed he enjoyed working on this one.

The film is said to be the first film in the Bhoot franchise. Just when the trailer of the film dropped on the internet, fans poured love in abundance. Talking about the film, Vicky had said, "This was something I was not prepared for as an actor. While doing comedy, drama or emotional scenes, you can leave it to the moment between co-actors. You can rehearse, and while acting, you leave it to the moment. You surrender to the moment and create something. But horror is a genre where I had to know everything in advance. The scene was explained to me in advance, and I know what's going to happen next and have to react to it. I cannot just leave it to the moment. So, it was very technical and detailed, and a very tricky space, which I wasn't really exposed to earlier."

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal is all set to star in many interesting projects this year. He has Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh, Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht, Uri fame director Aditya Dhar’s Ashwatthama and Meghna Gulzar’s Manekshaw.

