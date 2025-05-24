Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection: Know how much Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi's starrer earned on day 1? Rajkummar Rao's Bhool Chuk Maaf didn't perform well at the box office on its opening day. Read further to know how much the romantic comedy film collected on day 1 here.

New Delhi:

Karan Sharma's directorial 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' hit the screens worldwide on Friday, May 23, 2025. The romantic drama film, which features Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, didn't perform well on its opening day. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 6.75 crore at the Indian box office on the first day of its release.

Regarding the overall occupancy rate, 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' had an overall 19.36% Hindi occupancy on Friday, May 23, 2025. The night shows witnessed the highest occupancy rate of 31.27%, followed by 18.52% in the evening, 18.26% in the afternoon and 9.40% in the morning shows.

Bhool Chuk Maaf region-wise occupancy rate

The highest overall occupancy of 71% was witnessed in the Chennai region on the first day of Bhool Chuk Maaf's release. Followed by 32% in Jaipur, 25% in Bengaluru, 21.50% in NCR, and 20.75% in the Hyderabad region. Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film stars Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Vineet Kumar, Jay Thakkar, Akash Makhija, and Ishtiyak Khan in the lead roles. The Bollywood movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

Bhool Chuk Maaf movie review

According to India TV's critic Jaya Dwivedie, "If you want to watch a light-hearted and heart-warming film with family this summer, then this is the perfect choice. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, this film is co-produced by Sharada Karki Jalota and written and directed by Karan Sharma. This is one of those films that goes straight to the heart without making any noise. This film is not only worth watching, but it will also stay with you outside the theatre."

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan's starrer 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' starts filming with Mahurat ceremony | See Post