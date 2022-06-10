Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan film up for another record, eyes Rs 175 crore business

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office

Highlights Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has broken several records at the box office

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles

The film was released in theaters on May 20 alongside Kangana Ranaut's action film Dhaakad

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is minting huge at the box office. The Kartik Aaryan-starrer has emerged as the most successful Bollywood entertainer to hit the big screens since the COVID-19 pandemic. In its third week, the horror-comedy continues to witness steady footfall and has emerged as a strong competitor to multiple latest releases including Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj. Released on May 20, a report in Box Office India predicts that the film should fire past Rs 175 business.

The film received good reviews and it is attracting crowds to cinemas. Directed by Anees Bazmee, is on a winning streak, grossing over Rs 200 crore at the box office worldwide. Since its release, the Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav starrer movie has amassed almost Rs 161 crore in the Indian market. ALSO READ: Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Day 7: Akshay Kumar starrer struggles to earn big in first week

Kartik Aaryan on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success

Kartik has been sharing his excitement on social media as his latest release continues to trend well among the cinegoers. He is down with Covid-19 infection but thanked his fans for making Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 his highest-grossing film to date. Kartik Aaryan shares BTS of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title song that made everyone go ZigZag

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 follows the story of Ruhan (Aaryan), a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems. The film is the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan in lead roles. The film has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani.