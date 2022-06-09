Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan's film bashes Samrat Prithviraj, eyes Rs 175 crore collections

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KARTIKAARYAN Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is inching towards Rs 175 crore collections

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has emerged as the most successful Bollywood entertainer to hit the big screens since the COVID-19 pandemic. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani star in the horror-comedy which was released in cinema halls on May 20. In its third week, the movie continues to witness steady footfall and has emerged as a strong competitor to multiple latest releases.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 eyes Rs 175 Cr business

A report in Box Office India predicts that the film should fire past Rs 175 crore box office collections as Akshay Kumar's Samart Prithviraj, released on June 3, has not been able to perform well and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has managed to capitalise instead.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Wednesday, the box office figures of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. As per him, the screens have been reduced and despite that, the audience continues to crowd the cinemas. It will earn Rs 162 crore as Wednesday wound up.

A legitimate success story

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become a true success story at the box office. While big-budget movies like Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi and 83 depended on satellite and TV rights to make minor profits, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has covered the cost of production, PA and interest costs from its worldwide theatrical share alone, reported BOI.

Kartik is elated with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success

Kartik has been sharing his excitement on social media as his latest release continues to trend well among the cinegoers. He is down with Covid-19 infection but thanked his fans for making Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 his highest-grossing film to date.