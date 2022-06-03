Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan's film becomes biggest profit earner, marches towards Rs 200 cr

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office

Highlights Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become the best trended film at the box office

If the trend continues, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 could make a lifetime business of Rs 200 crore

Kartik Aaryan's film has already beaten lifetime biz of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office: There's no stopping for Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy. The film which was released in theaters on May 20 alongside Kangana Ranaut's action film Dhaakad is on a winning streak since day 1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which enjoys the ensemble cast of Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav has successfully crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the global box office and is now heading towards Rs 200 crore. It has not just beaten Dhaakad, Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek and Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick but has also broken the record lifetime business of Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected around Rs 137 crore at the total box office, while Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial collected Rs. 129.10 crores in its overall run. It would be exciting to witness Rooh Baba aka Kartik Aaryan's film's box office performance on June 3 (Friday) as it will face Akashy Kumar's period drama Samrat Prithviraj at the theatres. Not to forget, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is only the third Bollywood box office hit of the year, after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files.

The film has also become the biggest profit earner of the year as reported by Box Office India.

Along with it, South films Major and Vikram will also release in Hindi circuits this week. According to Box Office India reports Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has also heated records of Sooryavanshi. "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is heading for s second week of 46-47 crore nett which would beat the 45.60 crore nett of Sooryavanshi. The film has also crossed the Sooryavanshi numbers in Delhi / UP which makes that circuit the second one to go above Sooryavanshi after East Punjab. It is possible that all circuits except Mumbai and the South ones can go above Sooryavanshi or will be very close at the least," it mentioned.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Thursday tweeted the film's total box office collection till Wednesday. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is rock-steady... Will cross ₹ 150 cr in Wknd 3... The journey ahead - ₹ 175 cr - depends on how the new releases affect its dream run... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr, Mon 5.55 cr, Tue 4.85 cr, Wed 4.45 cr. Total: ₹ 137.54 cr. #India biz."

He also shared that with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has delivered 5 solid hits out of 6 films. He tweeted, "KARTIK AARYAN’S GOLDEN RUN… #KartikAaryan is going through the best phase professionally… #Kartik has delivered 5 solid hits out of 6 films, one after the other: #SKTKS, #LukaChuppi, #PatiPatniAurWoh, #Dhamaka [#OTT] and now, of course, the smash-hit #BhoolBhulaiyaa2."

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan in lead roles. It follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.