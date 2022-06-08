Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan poses fierce challenge to Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KARTIKAARYAN Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on May 20

Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 has managed to maintain a decent hold at the ticket window even after its third weekend has ended. It means that the audience is still lapping up the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer horror-comedy and despite new releases, it is continuing to attract the viewers. The movie has already become the second highest-grossing film from Bollywood in 2022 after The Kashmir Files and has now trained its eyes on Rs 175 crore benchmark.

Read: Vikram Box Office Collection Day 5: Kamal Haasan starrer does phenomenal business, mints Rs 200 cr

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's collections steady

The box office business of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 registered an additional Rs 2.25 crore on Monday, taking its total to Rs 157.07 crore. As per trade the estimate the collections on Tuesday have been in the same range with a slight drop. This means, the total business will be a bit lower than Rs 160 crore. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the audience in multiplexes and single screens are watching the movie and mass circuits are driving its business.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 challenges Samrat Prithviraj

On June 3, Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj hit the screens. After collecting close to Rs 40 crore in the opening weekend, the business has been nosediving. On Monday, Samrat Prithviraj collections were Rs 5 crore and on Tuesday they dropped further by 50 per cent as per early estimates.

Read: Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's film struggles; sees further drop

After routing Dhaakad at the box office, seems like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is eating into the business of Samrat Prithviraj.

Kartik Aaryan elated with success

Kartik has been tested positive for COVID-19 recently. However, he is taking to social media time and again to thank his fans for the overwhelming support they have shown for his latest release.