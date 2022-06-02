Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan's film holds strong, surpasses Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu's film has been receiving amazing footfall in the theatres. The film from its very first day has become the favourite of many and has beaten Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad, Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek and Top Gun Maverick. In just a matter of few days, it made its place in the Rs 100 crore club and is currently marching towards Rs 150 crore. The horror-flick is witnessing its dream run and has even beaten the lifetime biz of Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' Yes, that's true! Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial collected Rs. 129.10 crores in its overall run while Anees Bazmee's film has raked in a total of ₹ 133.09 cr on Tuesday and is still running. If the trend continues, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 could make a lifetime business in the range of Rs 160-170 crore nett.

A report in BOI states, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is heading for s second week of 46-47 crore nett which would beat the 45.60 crore nett of Sooryavanshi. The film has also crossed the Sooryavanshi numbers in Delhi / UP which makes that circuit the second one to go above Sooryavanshi after East Punjab. It is possible that all circuits except Mumbai and the South ones can go above Sooryavanshi or will be very close at the least."

Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh while sharing the collections of Tuesday wrote, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to trend extremely well on weekdays... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #GangubaiKathiawadi... Second highest grossing #Hindi film, after #TKF... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr, Mon 5.55 cr, Tue 4.85 cr. Total: ₹ 133.09 cr. #India biz."

Have a look:

He even informed that with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has delivered 5 solid hits out of 6 films. He tweeted, "KARTIK AARYAN’S GOLDEN RUN… #KartikAaryan is going through the best phase professionally… #Kartik has delivered 5 solid hits out of 6 films, one after the other: #SKTKS, #LukaChuppi, #PatiPatniAurWoh, #Dhamaka [#OTT] and now, of course, the smash-hit #BhoolBhulaiyaa2."

Not only this but, "Barring #LoveAajKal2 - which also opened big - none of the projects had topmost names calling the shots… #KartikAaryan's career choices have worked big time in his favour and one looks forward to the next lot of films."

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 2007 psychological movie of the same name. It has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani and released on May 20, 2022.

Speaking about Kartik, he will next be seen in Telugu remake of Allu Arjun's "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" titled as "Shehzada", Hansal Mehta's "Captain India", Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller "Freddy" and film producer Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.