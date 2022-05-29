Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SUMITKADEL/TARANADARSH/JLXX444 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan rules theatres; beats Anek, Dhaakad & Top Gun Maverick

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu's spooky adventure has been entertaining the audience ever since its release. It has broken many records at the box office and has beaten Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Dhaakad.' Not only this but the film has also managed to beat the newly released films-- Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Anek' and Top Gun Maverick featuring Tom Cruise. The Hollywood film showed a little growth on Saturday after the work of mouth review but the Anubhav Sinha directorial remained slow. On the very first day, it could only garner ₹ 2.11 crores at the box office leaving a little hope for the second and the third day. Coming back to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it has still remained the first choice for many. On its second Saturday, the film collected around Rs. 11.25 – Rs. 11.35 cr nett and officially entered the Rs. 100 cr nett club.

Speaking about Top Gun Maverick, the film showed a growth of around 80 per cent on Saturday and managed a sun of Rs 4.5 crores nett which is apparently great relief for the exhibitors and distributors. Ayushmann starrer sociao-political action drama remained a disappointment and did not grow much on Saturday. Going by the predictions, it minted in the range of Rs 2-3 Crore. This happens to be the second film of Ayushmann recording a low collection in the opening weekend after Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui.

A report in BoxOfficeIndia stated, "The film has the lowest opening of all the major releases in 2022 barring Badhaai Ho, Jhund and Dhaakad with the last named being the worst this year. The minor plus will probably be Assam circuit which incorporates the North East and that may outperform but that will maybe a few lakhs extra."

Further, the report added, "Top Gun Maverick has also not been able to make much of an impact in India as collections have been poor over the first two days though it should do better than Anek."

Here're the BO collections of the three films (day-wise)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2:

Week 1 – Rs. 90.60 cr

Second Friday – Rs. 6.25 cr

Second Saturday – Rs. 11.25 cr

Total: Rs. 106.10 cr

Top Gun: Maverick:

Wednesday – Rs. 25 lakh (previews)

Thursday – Rs. 1.75 cr

Friday – Rs. 2.5 cr

Saturday – Rs. 4.5 cr

Total: Rs. 9 cr

Anek:

Friday – Rs. 1.75 cr

Saturday – Rs. 2 cr

Total: Rs. 3.75 cr