Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan's biggest hit grosses over Rs 260 cr worldwide

Kartik Aaryan is riding on an all-time high horse, as his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is running undefeated at the box office and also on OTT. Decimating competition week after week and setting multiple records, Kartik has now managed to gross a total of over 200 Cr. worldwide for the first time in a calendar year. With Rs. 218.14 Cr. gross from the Indian Market and a further Rs. 42.61 Cr. gross from overseas, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has managed to collect a whole 260 Cr. at the worldwide box office.

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 worldwide box office:

India Nett: Rs. 183.24 crore

India Gross: Rs. 218.14 crore

Overseas Gross: Rs. 42.61 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs. 260.75 crore

Meanwhile, the Bollywood actor has kept his outfit from the film as a memento. The film broke a dry spell for the Hindi film industry and went on to become the biggest Hindi blockbuster post the pandemic.

Kartik's character of 'Rooh Baba' was also a hit with masses across the country, leaving them in splits. Given the adulation for the character, the actor took his 'Rooh Baba' outfit post the shoot along with many memories from the set.

Talking about the same Kartik said in a statement, "I took Rooh baba's outfit after the wrap of the film. It is a special costume� whenever I wore it in the film, the audience clapped and cheered and it was so satisfying."

"He further mentioned, "This film and this character will always remain close to my heart. Whenever I come across the cape, I get super overwhelmed, reminiscing of the good old shoot days. It's a very special emotion

The actor also has films like Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty ahead.