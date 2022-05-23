Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film goes housefull on Sunday

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer horror-comedy has garnered an opening day collection of 14.11 crore. Ever since the stock is running high in Bollywood, it is beating all the recent Hindi releases since 'Sooryavanshi'. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film released last Friday and has impressed the audience as compared to Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad which released alongside. On Saturday as well, the film's collection was quite impressive, raising expectations for Sunday. Well, the predictions for the same are finally out and looking at the housefull theatres, it is clear that the first weekend collections will be exceptional. Going by the early trades, it is being predicted that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 raked in Rs 22 crores taking its net total to Rs 53.50 crore.

A report in BoxOfficeIndia stated, "The weekend business of the film will be in the 53.50 crore nett which means an excellent weekend and very good trend. The business on Sunday saw single screens doing good occupancy across the country. Sooryavanshi had collected around 27 crore nett on Sunday and if this film can get close to 23 crore nett then its not to far behind Sooryavanshi on the Sunday even though that is a much bigger film."

Sharing the collections of Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 hits the ball out of the park on Day 2... Biz jumps across #India... Wins over youngistaan *and* families, metros *and* mass pockets... Eyes ₹ 55 cr [+/-] weekend, strong chance of going past ₹ 100 cr... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr. Total: ₹ 32.45 cr. #India biz."

The movie's climax is expected to keep the collections going strong in the days ahead. The second half of the film has been especially garnering a lot of praises from fans and reviewers for the way Kartik Aaryan has performed a particular scene where he does the Tandav dance.

Kartik Aaryan is riding high on delivering the biggest opener of the year with this film's Day 1 collections overtaking films like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and Yash Raj Films' production 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' starring Ranveer Singh.

The actor shared the reaction of the audience through a tweet that read, "As actors we crave for this day This Housefull board !! Where i myself didn’t get the tickets #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 on fire Thank you to the Audience.'

The film has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 happens to be the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan in lead roles.

With 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' now out, Kartik has a lineup of massive films ahead too including, 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.