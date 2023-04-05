Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 6: Its Half-Century for Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film; it crosses Rs 50 crore

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 6

Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn’s action-thriller Bholaa is having an impressive run at the ticket windows. Also starring Tabu, the film was released in theatres on March 30. After releasing on the festival of Ram Navami, the film managed to register a collection of Rs 49 crore across its five-day extended weekend. Directed by Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Amala Paul and Deepak Dobriyal. In the film, Tabu has tried her hand on hard core action and has even performed her action sequences herself. The film is getting a boost in evening collection in many states.

Bholaa Box Office Report

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, Bholaa earned Rs 4.50 crore on its first Tuesday (Day 6), bringing its total domestic collection to around Rs 54 crore nett. On day one of release, Bholaa made Rs 11.20 crore, followed by Rs 7.40 crore on its second day (Friday) and Rs 12.20 crore and Rs 13.48 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Bholaa is now the third Hindi release of 2023 to have crossed the Rs 50 crore mark after Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan and Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Whether or not the action thriller will enter the Rs 100 crore club remains to be seen.

ALSO READ: Dasara Box Office Collection Day 6: Nani-Keerthy Suresh's film inches towards Rs 100 crore worldwide

About Bhola

Bholaa is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil movie 'Kaithi' which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In the film, Ajay Devgn plays a hero who will shake up each one of the villains beyond imagination. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise." The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

In the film, Tabu has tried her hand on hard core action and has even performed her action sequences herself. The audience has been in the awe of the gripping visuals in the film. Bholaa marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after U, Me aur Hum in 2008, Shivaay in 2016, and Runway 34 in 2022. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar and Gajraj Rao in supporting roles.

Latest Bollywood News