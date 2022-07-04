Bholaa: Ajay Devgn to direct Kaithi Hindi remake; know cast, release date and other details here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAYDEVGN Ajay Devgn

Bholaa is the Hindi remake of 2019's Tamil hit “Kaithi". Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn on Monday announced that he will directing action drama. Devgn, who is also starring in the movie along side frequent collaborator Tabu, said he is excited to return to the director's chair after "Runway 34". "Bholaa" is currently being shot in Hyderabad. As he wields the megaphone yet again and without much ado, he is set to finish principal photography on his fourth directorial Bholaa by August 20.

"Well the preparation was done earlier on. It was just a question of getting behind the camera again and saying the three magic words-Lights, camera, action!" the actor-director said.

Bholaa Cast:

While Ajay Devgn will also act in the film, the other name confirmed is Tabu.

Bholaa Release Date:

Bholaa is set for a theatrical release on 30th March 2023.

Bholaa Director:

The Kaithi Hindi remake will be directed by Ajay Devgn. "Bholaa" was earlier supposed to be directed by Dharmendra Sharma, who has served as an editor on Devgn's films such as "Son of Sardaar", "Shivaay", and "Bhuj: The Pride of India".

About Kaithi:

The original film, written-directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, revolved around an ex-convict (played by Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

Bholaa Producers:

"Bholaa" is produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures.

Films directed by Ajay Devgn:

Bholaa is Ajay Devgn's fourth directorial. Devgn made his directorial debut in 2008 with the drama "U Me Aur Hum" and followed it up with his 2016 action movie "Shivaay" and "Runway 34", an edge-of-the-seat thriller, which released in April.