Bhediya Twitter Review: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon’s horror-comedy howls laud among audience

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bhediya Twitter Review

Bhediya Twitter Review: Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan's werewolf drama 'howled loud' among the moviegoers. Released in cinemas on Friday, November 25, the film is helmed by Amar Kaushik, who brought the horror-comedy genre back with Stree (2018), which was a huge success at the box-office. Varun is being praised for his 'brilliant' performance in the film and the Twitter is ablaze with people lauding the film and calling it an 'paisa-vasool' entertainer.

Calling Bhediya “captivating," film trade analyst Taran Adarsh reviewed, “#Stree. #Bala. Now #Bhediya. Director #AmarKaushik gets it right yet again… Novel concept. Cutting-edge #VFX. Super finale… An entertainer that’s meant for big screen viewing… Recommended!"

One user on twitter said, "#Bhediya entertaining great work by entire team a perfect weekend watch enjoy it with family. Humour lands emotion beautiful all and one of the best this year." Another user called Bhediya Varun Dhawan's "career best performances." A third tweet read, “Watched #Bhediya and I can’t remember the last time I laughed so much during a film. Entertaining, intriguing, fabulous comedy, class VFX, novel concept, imp message yet not preachy."

Latest Bollywood News