Bhediya: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon unleash terror with spine chilling motion poster

Highlights The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Paalin Kabak

Bhediya is set to release in theatres on April 14, 2022

Bhediya is part of producer Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe comprising Stree and Roohi

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer horror comedy 'Bhediya' is keenly awaited as it's helmed by 'Stree' director Amar Kaushik. The makers of the film recently made an announcement with regards to the first look of the film that shook up the Internet. Varun along with Kriti both took to social media to share the motion poster from the film and also announced that the first look will be out Thursday (November 25). Varun captioned the video, "(wolf) Kal hogi #Bhediya se pehli mulaqat! First look out tomorrow. #BhediyaTomorrow."

The motion graphic video reveals the film's title and catapults the excitement for the first look. The film produced under the banner of Maddock Films is an addition to the cinematic horror comedy universe of the production house and also stars Abhishek Banerjee.

The much-awaited horror-comedy 'Bhediya' was completely shot during the pandemic and has finished a very tough schedule in record time. It was shot in the picturesque location of Arunachal Pradesh and second schedule in Mumbai with all the safety precautions and a controlled environment.

'Bhediya', which went on floors earlier in March in Arunachal Pradesh, will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'. Varun will be essaying the role of a half-man and half-wolf in the film. The story has been written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt, who also wrote intriguing scripts for 'Bala', 'Made In China', 'Wrong Side Raju'. The film is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022.

