Bhediya Box Office Collections: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's film falls flat, struggles to draw audience

Bhediya Box Office Collections: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's film has been drastically hit by Drishyam 2. The film is facing some serious competition against the Ajay Devgn starrer and despite being a fairly new release, its collections are low. The film which was released last week has not been able to move ahead of Drishyam 2 and is struggling to earn Rs 50 Cr in seven days.

Bhediya Box Office Report

Bhediya had a slow start at the ticket window and has not been able to pick up. It has been struggling to gain an audience and it is getting difficult for the film to cross Rs 50 cr mark. On Thursday, it reportedly minted Rs 3 cr taking the total collection of the film is seven days close to Rs 42 cr.

"#Bhediya fares way below expectations in Week 1… Weekend biz raised expectations, but weekdays underperformed… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr, Sun 11.50 cr, Mon 3.85 cr, Tue 3.45 cr, Wed 3.20 cr, Thu 3 cr. Total: ₹ 42.05 cr. #India biz," film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

About Bhediya

The film, directed by Amar Kaushik was released on November 25. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Saurabh Shukla, besides Varun and Kriti. Amar, who is known for directing films such as 'Stree', 'Bala', 'Sone Bhi Do Yaaro' and many more, shared how he chose Varun for the film's role.

He said: "Varun himself came to me and told me that he wanted to be a Bhediya (wolf). The moment he said this I was like you are too cute and don't look like a Bhediya. Listening to this, Varun literally acted like a Bhediya which blew my mind and that is how we got our Bhediya."

The film is set in Arunachal Pradesh. A young man named Bhaskar gets bitten by a wolf in the forest and starts transforming into a shape-shifting werewolf. He along with his friends look for answers to find a cure and uncover an age-old mystery.

