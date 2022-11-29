Bhediya Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's film witnesses huge drop

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon

Bhediya Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's creature comedy witnessed a huge slump in its collections. The film witnessed a huge drop on its first weekday. The film which had a low collection on its opening day doesn't seem to be picking up anytime soon. In the first week, Bhediya appears to be in a difficult position to mint Rs 50 cr.

Bhediya Box Office Report

The film raked in a little over Rs 3 cr on Monday. The fourth day of the film's release saw a drop of 50%, reports Box Office India. "Bhediya has seen a drop in collections as it collects 3.25 crore nett on Monday. The drop is around the 50% mark but the film had to do much better due to the low first day," the report stated, adding, "The film has around 30 crore nett for the first four days and will be looking at a 38-39 crore nett first week which is not much and despite limited competition over the next two weeks it cannot really benefit due to this low Monday."

About Bhediya

The film is set in Arunachal Pradesh; a young man named Bhaskar, who gets bit by a wolf in the forest and turns into a werewolf. He along with his friends look for answers to find a cure and uncover an age-old mystery. As Bhaskar and his ragtag buddies try to find answers, a series of twists, turns and laughs ensue.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Bhediya' stars Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others. The film was released in cinemas Pan-India in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi in 2D and 3D on November 25. The film will be released in Tamil Nadu by Studio Green.

