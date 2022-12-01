Bhediya Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's horror-comedy maintains pace on weekdays

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MADDOCKFILMS Bhediya Box Office Collection

Bhediya Box Office Collection: After a steady Tuesday, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon horror-comedy continues to maintain pace. After opening at Rs 7.48 crore, the film ended its first weekend at Rs 28.55 crore nett. The film received mixed to positive reviews from the audience and critics. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the werewolf drama collected around Rs 39 crore on Day 6. Despite facing tough competition at the box office from Ajay Devgn-Tabu's ‘Drishyam 2,’ the Varun Dhawan starrer is working well on weekdays.

Bhediya Box Office Report

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya hit the theatres on November 25 in multiple languages. According to trade reports, Bhediya is maintaining face on weekdays. According to early trade reports, the film collected around Rs 3.20 crore on Day 6, taking the total collection to Rs 39.06 crore. Seems like will cross the Rs 40-crore mark on Thursday.

According to Box Office India, "Bhediya has turned out similar to Vikram Vedha in that the industry and reviewers found positives but audiences did not like. Both films suffered hugely in mass belts of Gujarat and Central India and these markets have now become a must for films to work. The best business comparatively for Bhediya is likely to be Delhi / UP but even this is far from good."

About Bhediya

Bhediya is a comedy horror film directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The Bollywood film hit the big screen on November 25. With this, Kaushik brought the horror-comedy genre back with Stree (2018), which was a huge success at the box-office. Varun is being praised for his 'brilliant' performance in the film. Bhediya, produced under the banner of Maddock Films is an addition to the cinematic horror comedy universe of the production house and also stars Abhishek Banerjee.

The film is set in Arunachal Pradesh. A young man named Bhaskar gets bitten by a wolf in the forest and starts transforming into a shape-shifting werewolf. He along with his friends look for answers to find a cure and uncover an age-old mystery.

The music of the film is composed by Sachin-Jigar while the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. ALSO READ: 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif' Shehnaaz Gill hugs and romances Vicky Kaushal, calls him 'family' | Photos

