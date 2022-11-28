Bhediya Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's film jumps high over the weekend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon

Bhediya Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's film is the latest Bollywood film to hit the theaters last weekend. The creature-comedy film is enjoying decent footfall in cinema halls and managed to register growth on Sunday. Reportedly, the film will mint close to Rs 27 Cr in three days.

Bhediya Box Office Report

If reports are to be believed, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer is going strong at the box office and is registering growth too. However, the numbers have not been very promising. It needs better performance to beat Drishyam 2.

"Bhediya showed good growth in mass pockets on Sunday but these places had to jump 50% plus due to low numbers on the first two days and this is always possible in Sunday in mass circuits but Bhediya growth is more like 25-30% which is good but not good enough," reports Box Office India adding, "The overall growth for the film will be 15-20% as the metros and mini metros where the film is better have limited growth on Sunday which is the norm. The collections of the film are in the 10.75-11 crore nett range on Sunday which takes the film to a 27 crore nett weekend."

About Bhediya

The film, based on ancient Arunachali folklore, tells the story of an ordinary man who begins to transform into a wolf after being bit by a mythical animal.

Staying true to the roots, the film is set in Arunachal Pradesh. Varun Dhawan plays a young man named Bhaskar who gets bitten by a wolf in the forest and starts transforming into a shape-shifting werewolf. He along with his friends looks for answers to find a cure and uncover an age-old mystery.

The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, released on November 25. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Saurabh Shukla.

