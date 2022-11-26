Bhediya Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's horror-comedy registers decent opening

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KRITISANON Bhediya

Bhediya Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's horror-comedy witnessed a decent start as compared to many post-pandemic Bollywood releases. The business showed some gains towards the evening and night shows. However, the start is lower than Varun’s last release 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', and the eyes are now all the probable on the weekend growth. According to trade reports, the early BO estimates suggest the opening day figures in the vicinity of Rs 6 to 7.50 crore. The film looked well made and had a fresh concept but it was not enough to drag the audience to the theaters.

Bhediya Box Office Report

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan's werewolf drama was released in cinemas on Friday, November 25. The film is helmed by Amar Kaushik, who brought the horror-comedy genre back with Stree (2018), which was a huge success at the box-office. Varun is being praised for his 'brilliant' performance in the film. However, the box office numbers don't look promising.

According to Box Office India, "The opening of Bhediya is lower the last Varun Dhawan starrer Jugjugg Jeeyo across all circuits by a margin though pockets in the Eastern side of India could end up better but that hardly matters as its value is so less. The film looked well made and had a fresh concept but the audience has shown little interest in the concept.".

Bhediya now needs to show a growth of 50 percent on Saturday and then consolidate the same with some 30-40 percent on Sunday. "The film can pick up but with this sort of start, Saturday already becomes the acid test as the jump has to be 50% at the very least and this has been a tough ask for most films post the pandemic. Even if the 50% comes it will still be a hard road though there will be a chance," BOI added.

Bhediya's 3D response is POOR. "The film is also released in 3D so this should have also helped the bigger centres but the response to 3D is also poor. Bhediya also seems to be set in the North East which takes away a lot of relatability compared to a rural film set in the heartland. Obviously, this is done for fresher locales and a more a picturesque look for the film but the characters become less relatable for the core audience," stressed BOI.

About Bhediya

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's new Bollywood film hit the big screen on November 25. The film produced under the banner of Maddock Films is an addition to the cinematic horror comedy universe of the production house and also stars Abhishek Banerjee.

