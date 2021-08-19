Bell Bottom Twitter reaction: Fans call Akshay Kumar starrer cinematic experience, dub it as 'must watch'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AKKIROCKS26845 Still of Akshay Kumar from Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar's espionage thriller, 'Bell Bottom' has made its way to the theaters. Also starring Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in important roles, the film is set in the 1980s with Kumar essaying the role of a RAW agent tasked to save a hijacked plane and rescue innocent lives. The film is one of the first major projects to have hit the big screen after the COVID pandemic. Since Thursday morning it has been one of the top trends on social media and Bollywood fans can't stop talking about it.

A number of users shared their disappointment of not being able to watch the film on the big screen as cinema halls in Maharashtra remain shut and in most other states only 50% occupancy has been allowed by the government owing to COVID safety measures. However, those who managed to watch the film in theaters have taken to social media to share their excitement.

"#BellBottom is MASSSSSSS till interval! Balanced emotions, sufficient humour, fast pace & a scene which would bring single screens upside down.

@akshaykumar back to the ground where he knows how to hit the ball out of the park," a user tweeted.

Dubbing it as 'must watch' a user wrote, "For what one would want to see in one of these kinds of movies, it was perfect. Had great screen writing, incredible acting by @akshaykumar, and had the innate ability to draw the viewers into the intricate plot sequences. A Must Watch!!"

"Akshay Kumar is back with another blockbuster. Pooja Entertainment has brought an amazing – Bell Bottom to entertain its audience," said another.

"First Review of #BellBottom from Overseas Censor Board : Full on Seat Edge Thriller with nail bitting moments. @akshaykumar @LaraDutta @humasqureshi gave Top Notch Performances. Background Score & Production Designing is First Rate. SURE SHOT HIT," another wrote on Twitter.

Directed by Ranjit Tewari, 'Bell Bottom', the first Bollywood film to be shot in a bio-bubble in Glasgow after the first lockdown was lifted last year. "The fun of watching a film in a cinema theatre is different. You cannot match it," the actor said as he cut the ceremonial cake in the company of co-stars Lara Datta and Vaani Kapoor and producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Referring to the lukewarm public response to the reopening of cinema theatres, Kumar said: "I know it is 50 per cent. We had to take this gamble. We had to take this leap of faith. Let us see what is going to happen."

And then he struck a positive note. "We believe people will come. Even if it is 50 per cent, things will work," Kumar said in an earlier interaction with the media.

